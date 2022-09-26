Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,357 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBTP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.55. 138,937 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

