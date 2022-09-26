Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $9.06 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $42.43. 518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,510. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

