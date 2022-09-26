Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 3,682 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

