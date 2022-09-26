Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 8,221 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 33,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,520. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

