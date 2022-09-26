Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

MNST stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 144,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,970. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

