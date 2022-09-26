Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 115,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

