Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 5.8% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $3.59 on Monday, reaching $404.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

