Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.18. 64,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

