Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Takes $815,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 51.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 488,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $355.15. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,511,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

