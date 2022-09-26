Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 206,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

