Morgan Stanley Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $98.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.30.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $82.52 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.