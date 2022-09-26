Morgan Stanley Increases Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $55.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NYSE WHD traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $36.45. 10,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,071. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

