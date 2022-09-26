Morgan Stanley Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $99.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.13.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

