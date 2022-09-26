Morgan Stanley Raises Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $14.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

AMPS stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $10,711,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $41,847,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $5,225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

