Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $21,617.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total value of $21,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,242,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,448,903.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.59. 1,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.58 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Morningstar

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORN. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

