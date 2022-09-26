MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.51

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 82579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.45.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

