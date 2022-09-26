MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $13,553,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MSCI by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in MSCI by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.30. 4,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,683. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.92.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

