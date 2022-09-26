MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives $221.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 4.2 %

MTUAY stock opened at $74.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.35. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

