Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 40,753 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,753 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for approximately 2.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 23.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 175,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $19.51. 10,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,521. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

