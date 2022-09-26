NAGA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $112,256.00 (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $112,256.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,997.04 or 1.09845215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058853 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064859 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

