Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.35

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.35 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 81.55 ($0.99), with a volume of 421587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.09. The stock has a market cap of £60.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2,833.33.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

