National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.
CP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.94.
Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
