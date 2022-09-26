National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 278,801 shares.The stock last traded at $55.11 and had previously closed at $59.24.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

National Health Investors Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

