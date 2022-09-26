National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $42.30 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

