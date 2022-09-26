Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.84. 52,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,591. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

