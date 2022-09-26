Naviter Wealth LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.
Danaher stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
