Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,039 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Shell comprises about 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 55.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $9,151,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 166.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

