Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 51.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Infosys by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Infosys stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 226,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

