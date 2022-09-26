Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 3,086 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Down 4.1 %

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $9.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.40. 55,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,361. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

