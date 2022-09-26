Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 120,143 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,143 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after buying an additional 4,726,408 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,867,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.