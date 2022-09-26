Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 27,957 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,483. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

