Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. 233,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,173. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

