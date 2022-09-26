Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $963,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,631 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.06 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

