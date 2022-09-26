Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MA traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.37. 45,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,751. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $290.24 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

