NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Up to $9.57

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.77. NerdWallet shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

NerdWallet Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,315 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 238,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 224,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

