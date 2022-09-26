Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.17. The company had a trading volume of 100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,864. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

