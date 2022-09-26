New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.50

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

New World Development Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

New World Development Company Profile



New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

