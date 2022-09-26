New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. 10,277,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,925. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $827.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New York Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

