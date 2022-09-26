Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.01

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 347979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.