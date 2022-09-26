NFI Group Inc. (NFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 17th

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$13.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.17 million and a P/E ratio of -14.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$26.60.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.95 million. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.767982 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

