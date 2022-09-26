Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys $148,058.48 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 32,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 849,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,466.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $143,819.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $467,541.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.62. 81,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.55. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Further Reading

