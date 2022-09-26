North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded down $3.62 on Monday, hitting $259.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,639. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

