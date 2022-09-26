North Growth Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises approximately 2.4% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

