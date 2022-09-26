North Growth Management Ltd. Has $8.81 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

