NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.39

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 80770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.