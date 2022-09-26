Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 10005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nova Leap Health Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$23.25 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

