Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 79,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,591. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

