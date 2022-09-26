Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Stephen Loukas Acquires 3,500 Shares

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Loukas purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$29,392.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 812,810 shares in the company, valued at C$6,825,897.10.

Stephen Loukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen Loukas purchased 2,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$21,646.20.

On Friday, September 9th, Stephen Loukas purchased 3,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.53 per share, with a total value of C$31,579.20.

On Monday, August 22nd, Stephen Loukas purchased 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,889.00.

Shares of OBE traded down C$0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.89. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$15.67. The company has a market cap of C$735.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

