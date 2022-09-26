Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Cut by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 6.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,417,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,166,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,436,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.94. 445,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,891,703. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

