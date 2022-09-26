Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $13.19

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.89. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 506 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

